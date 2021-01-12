Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,268 in the last 365 days.

You’re invited to a black crappie regulations review virtual public meeting for SW Region areas

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a virtual public meeting for the Winter Haven Chain, Tenoroc, Lakeland area and other Southwest Region areas, 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 14. The objective of the conversation will be to gather stakeholder input on current black crappie regulations and will focus on statewide opinions, as well as resource specific regulations.

The meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. In order to participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access, or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App downloaded. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply click the link to join the meeting. There will be 20 spots available for each meeting. If you would like to attend and participate in black crappie management in Florida, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com no less than two days before the meeting and provide your name, email address and phone number.

If you have questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com. Go to MyFWC.com/crappiemanagement for the full list of meetings.

You just read:

You’re invited to a black crappie regulations review virtual public meeting for SW Region areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.