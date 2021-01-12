Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Of Texas Establishes Alternate Care Site In Austin To Expand Hospital Capacity

January 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with Travis County, the City of Austin, and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council, has established an Alternate Care Site in Austin to expand hospital capacity in the region. Opening today at the Austin Convention Center, the facility will provide central Texas with additional hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical personnel to assist with the region's COVID-19 response. The facility has a capacity of 25 beds and can expand to more beds if needed.

"This Alternate Care Site in central Texas will reduce the burden on local hospitals and help ensure that Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 receive the care they need," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our partners in Travis County, the City of Austin, as well as the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council, for working collaboratively with the State of Texas to establish this facility. We will continue to provide the resources and support that our communities need to keep Texans safe." 

