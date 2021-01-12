Lane Restriction in Place on Interstate 90 Eastbound in Erie County

​The right lane of Interstate 90 eastbound is closed near Exit 6 (Route 215, East Springfield/Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County. The shoulder of northbound lane of the Route 215 bridge is also closed.

The restrictions are necessary due to damage to the bridge that carries Route 215 over I-90. The bridge was struck Monday night by the load on a truck.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed following the crash as representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation inspected the structure.

