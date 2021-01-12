MDC offers free virtual clinic Feb. 7 on crossbow hunting

Kansas City, Mo. – The crossbow, an ancient form or archery, is enjoying new popularity as a tool for hunting and target shooting. A free virtual online clinic about hunting with crossbows will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC staff will discuss crossbow types, features, and hunting considerations. The online presentation will include demonstrations of crossbow loading and shooting. Trouble shooting and safety tips will also be offered.

This clinic is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEn.