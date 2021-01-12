Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,759 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual clinic Feb. 7 on crossbow hunting

Kansas City, Mo. – The crossbow, an ancient form or archery, is enjoying new popularity as a tool for hunting and target shooting. A free virtual online clinic about hunting with crossbows will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC staff will discuss crossbow types, features, and hunting considerations. The online presentation will include demonstrations of crossbow loading and shooting. Trouble shooting and safety tips will also be offered.

This clinic is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEn.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual clinic Feb. 7 on crossbow hunting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.