Department of Transportation and City of Watertown Seek Public Input into Watertown Master Transportation Plan Study

Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

Watertown, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in cooperation with the City of Watertown, will hold an online public meeting to present information on the Watertown Area Master Transportation Plan.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website (www.watertownmtp.com) rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

Public computer access to view the online meeting will be available at the Watertown Regional Library, located at 160 6th St NE, during the Library’s normal operating hours for the duration of the meeting.

This public meeting is geared toward presenting the scope and background of the project and the baseline conditions analysis completed to date. Your input will aid in the continued development of the study including the identification of transportation-related improvements needed in the Watertown area for the next 20 years.

The goal of the study is to develop a long-range transportation plan for the City of Watertown and adjacent growth area. An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information is posted to the study website: https://www.watertownmtp.com/.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at (605) 773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

