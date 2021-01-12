NOTABLE PEOPLE OF SAN ANTONIO 2020 EXHIBIT BY PORTRAIT ARTIST KEVIN G. SAUNDERS TO BE UNVEILED DURING DREAMWEEK
Renowned portrait artist Kevin G. Saunders captures a common persona through his portraits of sixty-nine of San Antonio's diverse leaders
"This is a signature, milestone event from my long career that I am proud to share with all of our community and beyond. San Antonio's 2020 Notable People are simply inspiring.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there ever were a time to capture the spirit and drive of what makes San Antonio the unique, ambitious and driven community that is, it is today, in a time where the world and our community has stepped up to meet the unprecedented challenges of 2020 and beyond.
— Kevin G. Saunders
In its ninth consecutive year, DreamWeek celebrates the unveiling of the Notable People of San Antonio 2020 collection titled “A Collective Vision” by portrait artist Kevin G. Saunders, honoring civic, cultural, business, religious, and political leaders of our city. The black and white fine art portrait exhibit was created by Saunders without compensation and in collaboration with DreamVoice President, Shokare Nakpodia.
This is the impetus of the vision that guided portrait artist Kevin G. Saunders to focus his talents over the past year of inviting the collective of San Antonio notables for a portrait session that would lead to sharing their striking images and personas as an inspiration for all through his unique, artistic gift. Now it will be available to enjoy both in-person and online.
"This is a signature, milestone event from my long career that I am proud to share with all of our community and beyond. San Antonio's 2020 Notable People are simply inspiring. I hope everyone enjoys the beauty of their spirits," said Kevin G. Saunders.
The Notable People of San Antonio Collection exhibit will open in person and virtually on January 14, 2021, in The Cube at the Brick Event Center in the Blue Star Arts Complex. On opening night, a reception will be held from 6-9 PM. Portrait artist Kevin G. Saunders will be onsite in the gallery from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. from January 15-20.
The invitation to the free event is available on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/events/497888101189336. You can also view the collection on the Official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NotablePeopleSanAntonio2020
