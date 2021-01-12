Kindness Assemblies Go Virtual to Curb Cyberbullying Increase Amidst Covid-19 - Tesla Sweepstakes Helping to Raise Funds
A San Diego Company Giving Away a Tesla to Raise Funds for Think Kindness, a Non-profit that Inspires Kindness in Schools
I’m not only excited to see who gets the Tesla, but to also see the ripple effect this campaign will have on thousands of kids by decreasing bully related incidents.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Kindness, a non-profit that has made a huge impact on bullying awareness has hosted over 50 virtual Kindness Assemblies during the Covid-19 pandemic. When The Buildsters caught wind of the non-profit’s great work, they were inspired to build on their movement and give away a Tesla to raise money for the cause through the Building Kindness campaign. Proceeds will allow Think Kindness to host more assemblies, curriculum and programs in schools in an effort to decrease bullying and inspire kindness.
— Brian Williams, Think Kindness Founder
The Buildsters is a San Diego based platform that is bringing construction into the digital age. CEO and Co-founder, John Cefalu wants to create a movement of simple acts of kindness this year and help Think Kindness reach more students. View the campaign promo video.
“As schools slowly recover from the current pandemic and students start coming back to school, administrators have a fresh start to create a kind, caring and empathetic school culture,” Cefalu said. “We want to help them make that a reality through Think Kindness.”
Ticket entries to win the Tesla start at just $1. The higher the donation, the more entries participants will receive. The campaign concludes on January 31, 2021, when a grand prize winner will be randomly selected to win a Tesla from Las Vegas Auto Sports. Founder of Think Kindness, Brian Williams is excited to collaborate with The Buildsters through the campaign.
“It's always amazing to not only hear about, but to also partner with companies who truly put giving, philanthropy and community at the core of their business,” Williams said. “I’m not only excited to see who gets the Tesla, but to also see the ripple effect this campaign will have on thousands of kids by decreasing bully related incidents.”
The pandemic has led to increased screen time for school-aged children, therefore increasing bullying online as well as self-image issues caused from social media. During Kindness Assemblies, Williams challenges schools to document 5000 acts of kindness among students. For every $5 the organization receives in donations, Think Kindness is able to inspire and document 10 acts of kindness by students.
“Building Kindness is not only a campaign but a movement to inspire acts of kindness,” Cefalu said. “The Buildsters community builds each other up and provides a safe place to connect, learn, and dream big. Our act of kindness this year is to give away a Tesla to someone who supports Think Kindness and their mission.”
The public can enter the Building Kindness sweepstakes at thinkkindness.org/tesla. The fundraiser is powered by The Giving Project, an online professional fundraising platform. Follow The Buildsters on Instagram for updates.
About The Buildsters
The Buildsters is a tight knit crew of talented visionaries, veterans, entrepreneurs, contractors, suppliers and agents whose experience helps homeowners overcome the challenges of construction, real estate and more. Whether it’s adding a fourth bedroom to a Craftsman home or DIY landscape construction, even launching a small business in these dog-eat-dog industries, The Buildsters are on a mission to build on. Learn more at thebuildsters.com.
About Think Kindness
Think Kindness is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that inspires measurable acts of Kindness in schools and communities around the world. They believe that each act of Kindness, no matter how small, has an unforeseeable ripple effect that makes the world a better place. Every person on this planet can think of at least one Kind act that made their day a little brighter. It is their mission to inspire thousands of people to perform seemingly simple acts of kindness in solidarity that will result in a wave of good and make a difference in the world. Learn more at thinkkindness.org.
Shannon Polvino
Insight International LLC
+1 716-597-5188
shannon@thinkinsight.co
