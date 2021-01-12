Fame Tattoos Continues to Offer COVID-19 Safe Tattoo and Body Piercing Services

One of the nation’s finest tattoo shops continues to offer the most up-to-date COVID-19 safe services.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it continues to offer COVID-19 safe tattoo and body piercing service at its tattoo shop in Miami.

“We’ve made a commitment to ensure that all of our customers are safe by adhering strickly to the latest CDC guidelines and going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that all equipment and our shop is properly sanitized," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. “In addition, our staff is equipped with proper PPE for all services.”

Gonzalez went on to explain that face masks are mandatory for staff and visitors. Its staff wears face masks and face shields. In addition, the number of people are restricted to 10 people at a time in the tattoo shop.

“Social distancing is maintained and our facility is cleaned very carefully,” Gonzalez said.

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more. The company also offers free one-hour in-person tattoo design consultations.

“The process is quick, easy and simple,” Gonzalez said. “All you have to do is select the service, select the staff, select the date and time, enter your contact details, and you’re all set.”

Fame Tattoos, according to Gonzalez, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

“We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally,” Gonzalez stressed. “We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client’s life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.”

The artists at Fame Tattoos, according to Gonzalez, are passionate about what they do.

"Unlike other shops, we don't see our clients as walking, talking billfolds; we are dedicated to helping you express yourself through high-quality work and unparalleled attention to detail," Gonzalez said. “If you’ve ever thought about getting a tattoo or if you already have tattoos and are thinking about getting more, this is a great time to take advantage of our free in-person tattoo design consultation. We’re extending an invitation for you to contact us today to explore the possibility.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and https://www.fametattoos.com/blog

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012