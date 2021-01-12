DATCP Awards $750,000 in Grants to 30 Producer-Led Groups

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has awarded $750,000 in producer-led watershed protection grants to 30 farmer-led groups. Grants support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin's soil health and water quality.

"Our partnership with DATCP's producer-led program is one of our core assets," said Chris van Someren of Jon-De Farm and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a producer-led group. “The cost-sharing part of the program is extremely helpful in motivating our members to experiment with and implement practices that protect soil and water health. Beyond the capacity for funding, the program brings the added benefits of education, communication, and collaboration between farmers across the state. This kind of cooperation between government and farmers will be a critical part of Wisconsin's conservation efforts moving forward."

New to the grant program this year is a conservation benefits tracking component. DATCP will use this to measure the water quality benefits associated with the conservation practices implemented by participating farmers throughout the state.

This is the sixth round of grant awards since funding started with the 2015-17 state budget. During the first year, 14 producer-led groups submitted applications totaling over $242,000. In response to an increase in applications and interest in the program since its inception, Governor Tony Evers increased the annual program funding to $750,000 in the 2019-2021 state budget. For more information about current producer-led projects and contact information for groups, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ProducerLedProjects.aspx.​

2021 Grant Awards

First-time award recipients include:

Biological Farming Friends: $16,500

Central Wisconsin Farmers' Collaborative: $19,800

Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council: $15,000

Previously funded projects receiving new grants:

​Bear Creek/Chippewa Farmer Groundwater Group: $23,475

Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network: $40,000

Buffalo County Conservation Farmers: $14,984

Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance: $6,250

Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water: $39,093

Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation: $30,000

Farmers for Lake Country: $15,000

Farmers of the Sugar River: $14,700

Farmers for Tomorrow: $30,000

Farmers of Barron County: $17,200

Farmers of Mill Creek: $31,749

Farmers for the Upper Sugar River: $31,749

Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $28,950

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance: $30,000

Ozaukee County Clean Farm Families: $30,000

Peninsula Pride Farms: $30,000

Producers of Lake Redstone: $30,000

Red Cedar Conservation Farmers: $30,000

Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group: $30,000

Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers: $35,000

The Shell Lake - Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $12,750

South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $15,000

Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $30,000

Uplands Watershed Group: $13,000

Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County: $40,000

Western Wisconsin Conservation Council: $30,000

Yahara Pride Farms: $30,000

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.