Medical Cannabis May Be Responsible for Reducing affect of COVID

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID – 19 - Medical Grade CBD Companies like Nature’s Stash, poised for Growth

Source: https://www.cannabissciencetech.com/view/covid-19-lung-inflammation-reduced-by-cbd

A recent study conducted by the Dental College of Georgia recently performed a study which resulted in CBD reducing the damage in the lungs spurred by cytokine, which are secreted by certain cells of the immune system and have an effect on other cells.

A high-quality medical grade CBD product produced results showing CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid, reduces damage in the lungs. CBD reduced physical lung damage associated with adult respiratory distress syndrome, along with more efficient use of oxygen levels.

The study revealed that CBD normalizes the levels of Apelin, a peptide known to reduce inflammation.

In the study, CBD Brings the blood levels of Apelin (an important piece in bringing blood pressure and inflammation into homeostasis) that were close to zero, up to 20 times the amount without CBD. When your body’s blood pressure gets to high, your body will produce Apelin and increase the levels of apelin to help alleviate the pressure, bringing your body into homeostasis.

Another study found here https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7451410/ describes the endocannabinoid System (ECS) as being widely distributed in almost all human cells and tissues and is involved in the regulation of several functions in mammalian pathology and brings the body’s immune function to homeostasis.

Several studies have indicated the body’s Endocannabinoid System (ECS) has anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory functions through the activation of the body’s CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors.

The role of the ECS as a key regulator of the immune system was reviewed by Almogi-Hazan. The article published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 2020 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32585801/ describes the ECS as playing a significant role in the regulation of the immune system. The article also points out that Cannabis is not registered as a Drug with the FDA or in many countries, the potential of Cannabis based medicines has led many countries to allow the use of cannabinoids for clinical use.

“What’s more, the approval by the US FDA for medical use of cannabidiol and Δ9-THC [10] supports the hypothesis that cannabinoids could reduce the damage caused by COVID-19 by dousing the inflammatory cytokine storm provoked by SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the immune-regulatory properties of cannabis and cannabinoid formulations suggest their use in the treatment of immune-related disorders.”