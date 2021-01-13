Inspiring Our Children - TODAY
YOUTH Advocate creating a path to a brighter FUTURE after DC Capitol riotUNION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "When I Designed My World, the Far East would be friends with the West, Russia would embrace the U.S. and along with Europe share all they possessed ... with AFRICA and Haiti ".
Point of Light Inspiration Honor Roll Honoree Desiree K Williams, shares her DREAM ahead of the Inauguration - MLK / Biden National Day of Service, January 18 -20,2021.
In her new PARENTING EDUCATION BOOK DESIGNING LIVES Inspiring our children today to inspire our world tomorrow ( ISBN 978 1973 6888 91 ), Williams' includes a timely message which speaks to the current events unfolding Nationally and Globally. The INSPIRATIONAL Poem WHEN I DESIGNED MY WORLD penned by Desiree K Williams has inspired YOUTH grades K-12 for over 15 years - and is relevant today now more than ever. Her DREAM brings HOPE ENCOURAGEMENT and HEALING to youth and adults - pointing light towards a brighter FUTURE.
For global students remote learning at home, DESIGNING LIVES book offers Activity Worksheets, Mini Posters, Countdown to College Calendar grades 9-12, and much more.
DESIGNING LIVES by Desiree K Williams is Internationally available wherever Books are sold. Walmart, Amazon, Google Play Books, Barnes and Noble, CBD.com
Desiree Williams
Students DESIGNING LIVES org
