Medical Bandage Market in Egypt to Reach $19.12 Mn, by 2026, at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of road accidents in Egypt, rise in geriatric population across the country, and surge in demand for better healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the Egypt medical bandage market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Egypt Medical Bandage Market was estimated at $14.38 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $19.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in the number of road accidents in Egypt, rise in geriatric population across the country, and surge in demand for better healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the Egypt medical bandage market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among people toward medical hygiene and preference for traditional methods for wound care impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in government initiatives toward perking up the healthcare sector is expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of this global pandemic has impacted the Egypt medical bandages market both positively and negatively.

The sector is, pretty undoubtedly, facing a twin-burden; when the government is investing in additional manpower and equipment to guarantee complete safety in the hospital, the sector is also facing a sharp drop in elective surgeries and outlays from international patients.

With the current crisis in countries such as the U.S. and China, the medical device manufacturers across Egypt are finding it difficult to source required raw materials from their factories.

However, the industry is quite likely to benefit from mounting awareness about healthcare.





The gauze bandage segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the gauze bandage segment accounted for nearly half of the Egypt medical bandage market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. This is due to the fact that it is the most used widely used bandage type in various surgical procedures. At the same time, the adhesive bandage segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the study period. Rise in sports activities in Egypt drives the segment growth.

The surgical wounds segment to maintain the lion’s share-

Based on application, the surgical wounds segment contributed to more than one-third of the Egypt medical bandage market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2026. Surge in surgical procedures in the country has increased the usage of medical bandages in the country which, in turn, boosts the growth of the segment. The ulcers segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. Rise in diabetic patients across the country fuels the segment growth.

The hospitals segment to rule the roost-

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering nearly half of the total market. This is attributed to the growing inclination of people toward visiting hospitals for treatment of wounds. Also, the enhanced wound care facilities provided by hospitals supplement the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the ambulatory surgical centers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% till 2026, owing to increased growth in outpatient services for wound care in Egypt.

Key players in the industry-

Gyproc

Intermedica

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

3M, Pharmaplast

Tri M Medica

Medtronic Plc.

Afri Medical

