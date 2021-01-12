Intelligent Technology Reduces Fossil Fuel Emissions by 99% for Institutions and Households

The British-Mongolian startup’s award-winning innovation enables near zero emission fossil fueled heat and industry

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom and ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Technology LLC today announced the British-Mongolian cleantech startup has developed an ultra-efficient emission reduction device with electrostatic technology called Pollution Hunter that dramatically reduces fossil-fuel emissions to near-zero for institutions, households, buildings, districts, and trains.

Intelligent’s patented device has been honored The Energy Industry Innovation of the Year by the Stevie® Awards organized by Stevie Awards, Inc based in the USA as Intelligent joined Apple (2012) and Tesla (2011) among other past winners of the world’s premier business awards.

“Users of our innovation can minimize their impact on the air immediately without having to build expensive new infrastructure or switch fuel,” the company said.

Pollution Hunter prevents 99.3% of PM 2.5 , PM 10 air polluting emissions composed of over 40 toxic substances including CO 2 , SO 2 , NO x , CH 4 from entering the outdoor air out of coal, gas, diesel, and wood-fired boilers, furnaces, and stoves, according to the results from independent performance tests conducted by Swiss global testing firm SGS and Mongolian University of Science and Technology.

The tube-shaped device electrically charges air polluting emissions in a physics process known as ionization which allows it to efficiently attract the charged pollutants, unlike filters which mechanically block pollutants.

Intelligent demonstrated its innovation in a pilot project in Ulaanbaatar, where the company installed Pollution Hunter devices on existing air-polluting boilers and turned them into ultra-low-carbon heaters with near-zero-emission under two micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which was far below the WHO limit of 10 µg/m3 for PM2.5 pollutants.

The Stevie® Awards Judges praised

“This could be the fastest and most cost-effective solution to air pollution”.

“Pollution Hunter is a much-needed technology for both developed and developing nations as it cuts both gas and coal emissions.”

“Electrostatic precipitation is a well-known technique for air pollution prevention in the power sector. Intelligent made it available for widespread use so other users could prevent air pollution too.”



