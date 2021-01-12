Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $20,290.7 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the Forecast Period, 2020 to 2027- [245 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

Global advanced persistent threat protection market is predicted to experience a massive growth during the forecast period. Cloud segment is expected be the most lucrative. Professional segment is projected to become most profitable. Next-generation firewall segment is predicted earn the highest revenue. North America expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to garner a revenue of $20,290.7 million at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The main reason behind the growth of the global market for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection industry is the increasingly reported APT attacks worldwide. For instance, in October 2020, FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and CISA (Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency) have announced the joint alert APT attacks. As per their information, APT actors are targeting critical infrastructure, government networks, and election establishments by chaining vulnerabilities.

The major restraining factor for the growth of the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform is its expensiveness. Moreover, there’s lack of experts in the field of advanced persistent threat (APT) which is expected to create a negative impact on the market.

The growing cybercrimes in the healthcare sector is creating need for advanced cyber-securities, which is further expected to create positive market opportunities.

Segmentation of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on deployment type, services, solutions, verticals, and region. These market segments are further categorized into different sub-segments for better understanding of the market.

Cloud Segment Expected to be Most Lucrative

Cloud sub-segment of deployment type is projected to generate a revenue of $12,184.5 million by 2027, increasing from $1,957.6 million in 2019. The main attributor behind this growth is the surging demand for cloud-based APT protection as they are cost-effective, and play crucial role in disaster recovery. Another factor behind the growth of the segmental market is the increasing concern regarding the integrated safety standards among the businesses and the availability of cloud security services for both small and large enterprises.

Professional Services Segment to become Most Profitable

Professional services sub-segment among the service segments, is expected to garner a significant revenue of $9,387.7 million by 2027, increasing from $1,619.5 million in 2019. The increase in usage of technology, the popularity of 5G infrastructure across the globe are some of the factors expected to fuel the demand for integrated security, which will influence the growth of the segmental market.

Next Generation Firewall Segment to Earn Highest Profit

Next generation segment is expected to generate a significant revenue during the forecast period, as stated by the report. This segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $3,938.2 million by 2027. The massive adoption of IoT trend across the globe is increasing the awareness and demand to protect the network infrastructure. This is one of the main attributors behind the market growth.

BFSI Segment to Hold the Highest Benefit

BFSI is a sub-segment of the verticals segment which is expected to earn a revenue of $2,624.3 million in upcoming years by 2027. The increasing adoption of APT protection technology by the financial institutions globally is one of the main factors enhancing the growth of the segment.

Key Market Players and Strategies

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. AO Kaspersky Lab.

3. ESET, spol. s r.o.

4. Sophos Ltd.

5. Forcepoint

6. VMware, Inc

7. Microsoft

8. Palo Alto Networks.

9. McAfee, LLC

10. F-Secure

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has experienced a positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses worldwide are facing many challenges because of the pandemic. Many industries operating in the global markets such as IT & communications, healthcare, and retail has become more vulnerable than ever to APT attacks.

However, the key players of the industry are focusing on development of new and advanced products in order to help businesses during the pandemic. For instance, in June 2020, Palo Alto Networks, an American multinational cybersecurity company, has showcased the world’s 1st machine learning based Next-Generation Firewall. (ML- Powered NGFW). The platform helps proactively in securing IoT devices, stopping cyber threats, and recommending security policies.

