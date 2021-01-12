Vaco & Pivot Point Consulting Launch New LinkedIn Live Series Promoting Changemaking Women of Influence

‘Be HER(d)’ is a powerful platform for leaders across all industries

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe, and Pivot Point Consulting, its Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting company, are launching a new LinkedIn Live series that showcases female leaders across all industries sharing insight into business success and inspiration.

“Be HER(d)” is a bi-weekly livestream featuring businesswomen who are changemakers within their industries telling their personal stories of success, answering questions about lessons learned and sharing their vision for the future. The series – which launches on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. CST – will follow a Q&A format, and each episode will last 19 minutes (in honor of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote). “Be HER(d)” conversations will include executive leaders from BDSI, GE Aviation, Stanford Children’s Hospital, as well as many other changemakers. Rachel Marano, co-founder and managing partner of Pivot Point Consulting, will host the series.

“I am thrilled to be joined by fellow female changemakers for the Be HER(d) series,” Marano said. “I am proud that Vaco and Pivot Point Consulting have created a platform that spotlights amazing changemakers who have insight for anyone in a leadership position or anyone aspiring to lead. I am honored to be part of the conversation to share their stories.”

“Be HER(d)” will alternate between Vaco and Pivot Point Consulting’s LinkedIn pages and will also be converted into podcasts for those who miss the live conversation.

LinkedIn Live allows companies to build deeper connections and drive more engagement with the world’s largest professional community. Vaco’s live videos get, on average 7x more reactions and 24x more comments than native video produced by the same broadcasters.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include C-Suite search, accounting, finance, technology, health care IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 & 2019 Lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

About Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through its advisory, implementation, optimization, managed services and talent solutions. The company works with provider and payer organizations and has 450+ employees serving more than 100 clients across the U.S. Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016) and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020). For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

