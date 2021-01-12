Behind-the-Scenes of The Avett Brothers’ Epic New Year’s Eve Special
Production Company 7 Cinematics Proves Massive Success with Premiere Music Experiences & Livestreaming EventsGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nearly five-hour New Year’s Eve livestream extravaganza was made to look seamless as if the viewer was along for the celebration until the ball dropped. In reality, all cylinders were firing behind-the-scenes from Emmy-winning production company, 7 Cinematics, to bring together multiple pre-produced, live to tape, and live performance segments into one epic production.
An estimated 150,0000 viewers joined The Avett Brothers en route from their homes to their New Year’s Eve event filmed at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC. The special, hosted by Dax Shepherd, included a full-band concert by The Avett Brothers and featured contributions from comedian Pete Holmes and from 15 special musical guests such as Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, and Langhorn Slim. Following the event, viewers rode along with Seth and Scott Avett to their barn outside of Charlotte and joined them for a New Year’s toast followed by a more intimate acoustic performance.
7 Cinematics, known for exceeding at seemingly impossible feats and their ultra-cinematic productions, spent a month producing the special event behind-the-scenes, from overall creative development, conceptualization, creative vision, and then execution. The Avett Brothers' Lighting Director, Pete Schroth, and Jeff Crafill (SES) collaborated on lighting and stage design. Two full days of rehearsals and filming were required following COVID safety protocols.
In addition, 7 Cinematics produced an intimate performance of Seth Avett, Scott Avett, and bassist Bob Crawford offering a heartfelt rendition of their song “I Go To My Heart,” which aired last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The segment was filmed in the opera box of the Belk Theater using three cameras to capture the trio live-to-tape.
”We worked our magic to bring fans alongside The Avett Brothers for a special New Year’s Eve party and a separate guest performance for The Tonight Show. The response from viewers on both was incredible. We take pride in delivering successful, premiere music experiences in a compelling way while staying true to a band’s brand. The demand is exponential and we will continue to offer artists unlimited possibilities to connect with their fans,” says Adam Paul, CEO of 7 Cinematics.
ABOUT 7 CINEMATICS
7 Cinematics is a three-time Emmy Award-winning production company, known for producing the world's foremost live-music broadcasts and video streams. With hundreds of live shows produced to date, the company has redefined an industry, by creating and producing groundbreaking broadcasts, including; The Red Hot Chili Peppers Live from the Great Pyramids, Kayne West's Sunday Service, The Brothers 50 at Madison Square Garden, The Raconteurs (Jack White) Live at the Ryman Auditorium, Dead and Company Live at Folsom Field. The company's work has aired on NBC, Direct TV, PBS, CBS, Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company also has studios in Nashville and Los Angeles. To learn more visit: 7cinematics.com.
