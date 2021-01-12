Sales Recruiting Firm Next Level Impacts Hires Office Technology Sales Expert Vince Manno as Talent Acquisition Manager
Next Level Impacts is excited to announce the hiring of Vince Manno to its Recruiting Team as Talent Acquisition Manager.
With 34 years of experience and being the VP of an industry powerhouse like Saxon, Vince understands what these entrepreneurs need in terms of talent to make them successful.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Impacts is excited to announce the hiring of Vince Manno to its Recruiting Team as Talent Acquisition Manager. Vince spent the past 34 years with Saxon Business Systems, a Xerox Company, as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. His background can help Office Equipment Dealers and MSPs source the right sales talent and executive leadership.
— Keith Roher, Founder and CEO
Having grown up in “copier sales”, Vince and Keith have over 50 years of combined Office Technology sales experience, which helps them source high-quality sales candidates for their clients. Since both of them started at the bottom and worked their way to the top, they know and understand what entrepreneurs are looking for. Keith spent over 25 years in the Office Technology Industry, including 17 years with Zeno Offices Solutions as Partner, and sold to Xerox in 2013.
“One of the biggest challenges office equipment dealers have today is finding the right sales talent. With 34 years of experience and being the VP of an industry powerhouse like Saxon, Vince understands what these entrepreneurs need in terms of talent to make them successful. His knowledge of the industry and his relationship coupled with Next Level Impacts video automation process is a good plan for marked top-line growth for 2021,” said Keith Roher, Founder, and CEO of Next Level Impacts.
“Joining Keith and his team at Next Level Impacts after 30+ years in the office technology business, which I love, was a logical move for me. NLI’s technology, methodology, and values make it the perfect next step. I look forward to bringing clients and candidates together, helping both move to their ‘Next Level’,” said Manno.
Next Level Impacts uses a video recording platform along with AI and other tools to find better candidates. Clients have access to recorded videos of prospective sales candidates before starting the interview process. Unlike a traditional firm that posts jobs and waits, this sales headhunter fishes candidates from competitors or other industries.
“From my industry experience, I learned the importance of building a sales team and finding people that were more talented than me. I left in 2017 to start Next Level Impacts and made it a point to invest heavily in our back office and automate the recruiting process. It has proven to help our clients recruit more efficient, smarter hires and reduce sales headcount turnover,” said Roher.
For more information, visit https://www.nextlevelimpacts.com
About Next Level Impacts
Established in 2017, Next Level Impacts is a recruiting firm for Office Technology, Managed Services Providers (MSPs), and Medical Device/Life Science Sales. Integrated within its Applicant Tracking System (ATS), its video recruitment platform makes it easy for clients to see videos of prospective sales candidates. Unlike a traditional resume, it also allows candidates to be both heard and seen, which ultimately helps clients hire smarter.
