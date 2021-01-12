The Unheard Voices of African American Men Highlighted in 5J Entertainment’s Groundbreaking Documentary “What About Me” Airing Nationally in February 2021

Film Features Commentary from Actor Marcus Scribner of ABC’s “Black-ish;” Actor Timon Kyle Durrett of OWN’s “Queen Sugar;” Actor Roshon Fegan of OWN’s “Greenleaf;” Attorney Todd Belcore of Social Change; and Civil Rights Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, The Warrior Lawyer

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to change the negative perceptions of African American Men in the media, 5J Entertainment in collaboration with a prominent assembly of Black leaders and professionals is pleased to announce the pioneering documentary “What About Me” will air in syndication February 6 – 28, 2021. The men featured in the film include actor Marcus Scribner of ABC’s “Black-ish;” actor Timon Kyle Durrett of OWN’s “Queen Sugar;” actor Roshon Fegan of OWN’s “Greenleaf;” attorney Todd Belcore of Social Change; and Civil Rights Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, The Warrior Lawyer.



“What About Me is a riveting look into the experience of African American men and their history in America,” said D. John Jackson of 5J Entertainment. “Black men and boys have endured extreme racism and prejudice in every aspect of their lives from, economics, jobs, politics and even social existence to this very day. Yet, we are still succeeding. However, the struggle continues, and our stories, emotions and traumas need to be explored, heard and discussed.”

The first trailer for the documentary can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/zuV8yFXTNp0

In addition to Jackson, the other executive producers for “What About Me” are Darryl Pitts, a documentary film producer, and Taroue Brooks, an event planner/publicist. The hour-long is program expected to reach 70% of U.S. televisions around the country during its run in February.

Brooks explained that the documentary was created to foster engagement with Black men during one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.

"I was frustrated that most news outlets only portrayed African American men as celebrities, athletes, criminals, or victims of deadly police violence,” Brooks said. “This documentary creates a place where you can hear what African American men have to say in their own diverse voices about how they view their positions in American society.”

“It is extremely important for us to tell the stories and control our narratives of many rarely seen and untold stories of black men and boys,” Jackson added. “This documentary looks to inspire, connect and encourage black men to remain strong and seek out each other to bond and unleash their ideas, creativity and wonderful talents. Oftentimes in America, we see a narrative from our media of young Black males that is all too unflattering. Their hopes, dreams and aspirations have been muted…Until now.”

