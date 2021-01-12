357 Hemp Logistics First to Include Complimentary $50,000 Hemp Cargo Insurance on Shipments; Adds Logistics Expert Jeremy Powers to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, IL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 357 Hemp Logistics (357), a trusted leader in global hemp transportation, has made two important moves to help cement its position as the dominant player in the hemp transport industry: 357 now includes complimentary hemp cargo insurance on all domestic and international hemp shipments; and 357 has appointed Jeremy Powers, a 20-year logistics industry serial entrepreneur and executive, as Strategic Advisor for the company.



$50,000 free hemp cargo insurance

“It is imperative that the hemp industry recognizes transportation as an essential expense that can be extremely risky even though hemp is now legal,” stated Kevin Schultz, 357 Hemp Logistics Co-founder and President. “Unfortunately, many learn the hard way what can go wrong and that most cargo insurance policies do not cover hemp! Our specialized expertise in hemp logistics and attention to detail prevents the costly, and potentially traumatic, results that can occur when companies wing it on transportation.”

Schultz added, “We leave nothing to chance, so we are the first in the industry to include, at no additional charge, up to $50,000 of declared value hemp cargo insurance on all hemp shipments. We go the extra mile to ensure that you can track your entire shipment 24/7 from origin to arriving safely at its destination -- on time and within budget.”

Jeremy Powers Appointed Strategic Advisor

“We welcome Jeremy to 357 as a Strategic Advisor to further increase the depth and breadth of our leadership team, and spearhead key strategies that will set us apart in the emerging hemp logistics industry,” stated Brandon Goehl, 357 Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. “Our team believes in disrupting the status quo by significantly raising the bar for transparency, performance and customer satisfaction, as well as providing features and services no other competitor offers. Jeremy has exemplified that perfectly in every company he has led. We plan to implement his robust logistics experience and network into our system and look forward to working with him to ensure 357 is the gold standard in the logistics industry.”



Powers’ 20 year logistics industry career spans positions ranging from freight operations, sales, marketing/PR, and executive level management with a global freight forwarder. Powers has demonstrated a proven ability to open doors, establish new customers, and, most importantly, disrupt the status quo. He has built strong long-term customer loyalty with a broad range of clients from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, venture capital firms, and everything in between.

In 2014 Powers founded LGS Group, an independent logistics sales agency and consulting firm which focuses on addressing the needs of air cargo shippers and shippers of time-sensitive and high-value commodities, with a focus on commodities such as temperature-controlled food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics containing sensitive data. Using his experience, Powers helps clients navigate through complicated regulation often associated with these commodities such as FDA, USDA, TSA, and International Customs Clearance. In 2017 Powers co-founded Hangar A, a logistics technology company that has developed the most advanced digital air logistics platform on the market today. It is currently being used by some of the top air cargo shippers in the United States.

357 Hemp Logistics Overview

357 Hemp Logistics, a division of The 357 Company , is setting the standard of excellence for hemp logistics centered around compliant standard operating procedures. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Illinois, 357’s leadership team collectively has over 50 years of transportation, logistics, medical device, and supply chain management experience, in addition to developing operational processes and procedures for the highly regulated medical cannabis and restaurant home delivery industries.

The company offers best in class technology and a customer portal with:

• 24/7 Real-Time Visibility

• Track & Trace Technology for all portions of the shipment

• Status Instant Messaging

• On-Demand Analytics Reporting

• Integrated Billing & Invoicing

• Sortable Historical Data, and

• $50k cargo insurance with all hemp shipments.

357 only transports hemp products below 0.3% total THC – outlined in the USDA interim final rule. 357’s seamless execution is in large part due to establishing relationships and intel gathering with state and federal officials and law enforcement to ensure their partners’ valuable shipments meet the latest laws and license requirements and are compliant from origin to final destination.

Schultz shared insight on the company and the industry in a recent Hemp Empowerment podcast that is viewable at 357company.com/blog/.

For more information on 357 Hemp Logistics visit www.357Company.com and follow 357 on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

357 Company’s Marketplace division offers hemp, agriculture, and disinfectant products to help simplify procurement, control costs, and reduce risk. Check out the products on www.357Marketplace.com .

# # #



CONTACTS:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, julie@accentuatepr.com, 847 275 3643

Sales/Investors: 844.357.SHIP (7447) , Sales@357Company.com

Attachment