Surgical Scissors Market to Garner $436.70 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures, and surge in geriatric populations that suffer from chronic diseases drive the global surgical scissors market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the shutdown in Covid-19 affected countries and decrease in number of surgical scissor manufacturing workers resulted in short supply of surgical scissors.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical scissors market accounted for $331.46 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $436.70 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures, and surge in geriatric populations that suffer from chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped market in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the surgical scissors manufacturing and distribution companies were affected to a limited extent.

However, the shutdown in Covid-19 affected countries and decrease in number of surgical scissor manufacturing workers resulted in a short supply of surgical scissors.

Since the pandemic, several patients have postponed their surgeries with doctor’s consultation, which decreased the demand for surgical scissors.

The global surgical scissors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. The reusable surgical scissors segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment is projected to reach the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, oral and throat, gastroenterology, dermatology, and others. The gastroenterology segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the cardiology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The global surgical scissors market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The global surgical scissors market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Arthrex, Inc, Becton, B Braun Melsungen AG, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, Dickinson and Company, KLS Martin (KLS) group, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Scanlan International, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, World Precision Instruments, Inc., and Skyline Surgical Instruments.

