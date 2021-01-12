Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints World-Renowned Pain Management Clinician Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today that it has appointed pain management expert Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Board of Advisors.



Dr. Richman is a world-renowned, board-certified attending anesthesiologist and pain management physician. Since 1991, Dr. Richman has been in practice at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Management. Dr. Richman is also an assistant attending and clinical instructor within the Tri-Institutional Pain Management Fellowship in conjunction with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For the past 15 years, Dr. Richman has consistently been rated among Castle Connolly Top Doctors as an expert in pain management in the New York City metropolitan area.

"As we have been driving closer and closer to positioning our leading drug candidate KLS-13019 into clinical trials, it was important for us to have a leading pain management clinician of Dr. Richman’s caliber involved with our unique non-opioid technology for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Dr. Richman’s achievements and peer acknowledgments over his most impressive career speak for themselves. We are grateful for his acceptance to join our scientific advisory board, and most importantly, his invaluable knowledge that will be imparted upon the construction of our clinical protocols for our leading drug candidate KLS-13019, a non-opioid solution as a potential to treat chronic inflammation and neuropathic pain,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix, Inc.

Additionally, Dr. Richman specializes in orthopedic-related pain management with a specific interest in managing conditions related to the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. He is an expert in interventional treatments such as epidural steroid injections, diagnostic nerve blocks both under fluoroscopic and ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency denervation, sympathetic blockade and discography. Dr. Richman has extensive knowledge of managing advanced pain with implantable technology such as intrathecal pumps and spinal cord stimulators. His positive experience in prescribing medical cannabis for difficult neuropathic pain spurred his interest in exploring more extensive cannabidiol (CBD) applications for nerve pain.

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company's family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company’s Twitter page at @neuropathix .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, the Company’s position, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

