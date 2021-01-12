84% of Americans Report that Quarantine Mandates Blur the Lines Between Work and Personal Lives  

/EIN News/ -- With more people working from home than ever, data privacy and governance may become increasingly complex



MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Tech, the leading technology provider for information governance and privacy compliance, has announced the results of a study investigating how technology use behaviors are affected by work-from-home policies. Surveying 1,000 remote workers across the United States, ZL Tech was interested in how remote employees and employers treated their personal data.

The study revealed that a staggering 84% of respondents noticed their work and personal lives overlapping since the pandemic began, exemplifying the difficulties among remote workers to adjust to this new work environment. ZL Tech’s study also showed that this overlap not only extended to difficulties drawing the line between when their workdays begin and end, but also to the use of work devices for personal matters, opinions on the use of personal data, and familiarity with company policies.

79% used their work devices for personal matters

71% stored personal data on work devices

55% felt that their employer had their best interests in mind when accessing and managing employee data

50% were not well-versed in their company’s privacy and data management policies

These findings may cause concern for privacy stakeholders, as personal use of professional devices can complicate governance initiatives and compliance with emerging privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Each of these regulations requires organizations to identify and remediate personal information, wherever it lies, representing a technology challenge that many companies have yet to address.

The findings also suggest a lack of certainty among employees with regard to their organization’s privacy policies—or perhaps a lack of clarity on behalf of the employer.

An industry-leading privacy solution, ZL Tech enables organizations to identify, tag, and remediate personal data in documents stored in sources such as file shares and emails. ZL Tech’s Privacy Solutions leverage pattern recognition technology to find documents containing personal information, thereby allowing users to search, review, and remediate documents in compliance with privacy regulations.

Please click here for more information about ZL Tech.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech’s centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, compliance, and privacy. ZL Tech's unique differentiator is its unified architecture that consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos. A Gartner Leader backed by Microsoft Azure with a proven track record of serving Fortune 500 customers, ZL Tech is the leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

Media Contact



Cori Kendrick

PAN Communications

zltech@pancomm.com

617-502-4330