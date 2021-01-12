U.S. Federal Agency Invests Over $10M On VAST Data’s Universal Storage to Pioneer Data-Driven Breakthroughs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data, a storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced that a major U.S. Federal Agency has committed over $10M on VAST Data’s Universal Storage to consolidate their data analytics infrastructure into a single, flash-based storage system that will support the needs of grand-challenge data science. This is the latest in a series of customers to exceed $10 million in cumulative investment in VAST’s groundbreaking Universal Storage technology. The agency will utilize VAST’s technology to unlock the secrets hidden within vast reserves of biological, population and health data.



“This new customer is the latest in a line of new data pioneers who are not making significant investments in VAST’s Universal Storage platform but are making the decision to no longer victimize applications and administrators with the complexity that comes from hard-drive based storage and tiered data environments,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO at VAST Data. “For this customer, VAST was ultimately selected because of its superior price, performance, and capacity proposition and its enterprise-grade reputation in helping customers scale beyond the limitations and roadblocks tied to legacy infrastructure.”

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data centric computing centers. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn .

