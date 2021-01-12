Leading Celebrity Trainer Launches SCULPT, New Fitness App Now Available to Stream to Your Smart TV

The fitness app was formulated by OC-based personal trainer, Ken Rawlins, and features quick workouts that target specific body parts to effectively shape and tone the perfect physique

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified personal trainer, nutritionist and body transformation specialist, Ken Rawlins, today announces the smart TV connectivity option for SCULPT – a new innovative fitness app developed for home and gym training. This feature gives customers the option to view exercises (with extreme clarity) on a larger screen alongside the upbeat and inspiring music programmed for each workout.



SCULPT features a nutritional guide and innovative virtual training techniques proven to keep users motivated through evolving exercises and engaging regimens – perfect for anyone looking to tighten, tone and enhance curves without bulking or bloating.

As one of Orange County’s top trainers, Rawlins regularly works with superstar celebrities, professional athletes, and popular social media influencers to get them looking and feeling their best. After a traumatic car accident at the beginning of 2020 left Rawlins with a broken back, broken bones, a lung contusion and several other life-threatening injuries, he used his temporary setback to begin revolutionizing the fitness industry and put his experience and passion to work by launching SCULPT.

“At one point there was so much demand that I didn’t have enough hours in the day to train my clients in-person at Ken Rawlins Fitness,” said Rawlins. “I created SCULPT so that I could reach as many people as possible without sacrificing one-on-one quality instruction. My goal is to help people train anytime, anywhere and through this platform I’m able to continue helping transform both mental and physical wellness.”

For $19.99 a month, users will have access from the comfort of their homes to simple, creative and engaging workouts designed to accommodate all levels of fitness, from beginner to advanced. SCULPT’s diverse and engaging cardio and resistance exercise programs work to improve strength and stamina while boosting confidence every step of the way. The average workout is less than 10 minutes and is designed to be brief to accommodate any busy schedule and focuses on toning a specific muscle group. This “push and play” workout model allows users to mix and match fitness programs and keep their routines simple and effective. SCULPT also includes easy to follow meal plans, supplement suggestions and nutrition tips and tricks at no additional cost.

SCULPT is now available in both the App Store and Google Play. The fitness app is always evolving, and users can expect updates in the months to come including visual demonstrations with descriptive captions and stretching programs to help individuals improve mobility.

ABOUT Ken Rawlins Fitness:

Ken Rawlins is an IFBB Pro, sponsored athlete, personal trainer, nutrition consultant, online fitness coach, entrepreneur and a disciplined visionary who is committed to motivation through fitness and exercise. Rawlins’ creativity, drive and commitment are what fuels his fire to be the best fitness professional in Orange County. As an exercise product developer from Newport Beach, CA., Ken holds nine patents on seven innovative exercise products with a goal to solve problems with market driven solutions. Currently, Rawlins is an independent contractor at All 4 Health N Wellness in Newport Beach, Calif. Rawlins launched SCULPT in November 2020. For more, visit Rawlins’ website at http://www.kenrawlins.com/ or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

