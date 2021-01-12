AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces State of Iowa Chooses HempOverview for Managing Registration and Oversight of Hemp Crops

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, today announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has licensed the Company’s proprietary HempOverview platform to manage the state’s online registration, payment processing, comprehensive data collection and compliance oversight of hemp cultivation for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 planting seasons.



Robin Pruisner, State Entomologist and Hemp Administrator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, stated, “Iowans are well-versed in producing corn, soybeans and various other crops for feeding and fueling the world. Hemp is an exciting addition to the mix, especially for people who want to farm, but have little land at their disposal. I am hopeful that processors and manufacturers follow suit, opening up local markets for hemp as well as adding value to the raw commodity.

“After having largely managed registration, oversight and reporting of the 2020 hemp planting season manually, we recognized that we needed to adopt a more advanced technological solution to better streamline our registration and oversight processes moving forward. To that end, we believe that the HempOverview platform best serves the needs of the state and our farmers. We are very excited for the 2021 season.”

HempOverview, powered by AgEagle, marries the simplicity of a web-based data collection and management app with the power of map-based aerial imaging technology. State administrators and registered hemp growers are able to connect, share, and maintain proactive communications while collaborating to develop best practices for hemp cultivation registration, compliance and enforcement. Recent enhancements to the platform include:

User-generated planting and harvesting reports;

Weather data integration;

Unique QR code generation on licenses and certificates of analysis;

Increased automated reporting functionality;

User platform for law enforcement agencies;

In-map note taking and geo-located document uploading capabilities; and

Auto-generated destruction orders based on THC testing results.



“The state of Iowa joins the state of Florida as users of the HempOverview platform, further validating the need for a technological solution designed to meet the unique complexities of the emerging U.S. hemp industry,” said AgEagle CEO Michael Drozd. “AgEagle takes special pride in leveraging our Agtech experience and expertise to provide meaningful solutions for the industry’s key stakeholders.”

In addition to development fees, AgEagle will also receive an ongoing revenue share of the fees collected through the HempOverview platform on behalf of the state of Iowa. For more information on state licensing of HempOverview, please send inquiries through the Company’s website contact form, found on www.ageagle.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers. We deliver the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for our valued customers. AgEagle’s growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and Agtech solutions. Our goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world’s trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions. In addition, we continue to leverage our reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops. For additional information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com