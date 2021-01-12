Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,140 in the last 365 days.

Extra Food Benefit for Families Receiving Reach Up

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that over 3,300 families participating in the Reach Up program will receive an additional food benefit this month using COVID Relief Funds. The Reach Up program provides cash grants and employment services to families who are experiencing poverty and have minor, dependent children.

This one-time payment of $391 is in addition to monthly cash grants and will help families pay for increased food costs due to the pandemic.  Households who received a Reach Up grant from November 1 through December 15 are eligible for the benefit. 

The Vermont Department of the Treasury issued checks on December 29, 2020, and families will receive them in the mail within the next week.  For questions concerning these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

Learn more about Reach Up at  https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.

Wear a mask.  Your mask protects others. Their mask protects you.

You just read:

Extra Food Benefit for Families Receiving Reach Up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.