Publishing Magnate and Former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Paul Godfrey Appointed to Board of Bragg Gaming

Renowned political and business leader to provide guidance on Bragg’s North American expansion strategy

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Canadian publishing magnate and former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp Paul Godfrey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Bragg, effective today.



“Paul’s extensive experience in the media, gaming and sports worlds will be invaluable as we move forward with our rapid growth plans,” noted Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “We’re extremely pleased to have him join the championship team that we’re building and look forward to his guidance.”

Mr. Godfrey’s experience in the Canadian gaming industry will also prove valuable as the Canadian government moves forward with their recently announced proposed federal legalization of single-event sports betting. Mr. Godfrey will guide Bragg’s strategy in this evolving market.

“I’m very excited to join the Bragg team,” said Mr. Godfrey. “They’ve had an exceptional year in 2020 and are on track to becoming a leader in the world gaming space. I’m happy to add my expertise to the mission.”

Mr. Godfrey is a renowned business leader and Canadian politician. He was the Founder of Postmedia in 2010 and held the role of President and CEO of Postmedia Network. He continues to act as Chair of Postmedia. Mr. Godfrey holds the role of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( REI-UN.TO ), and is on the Board of Directors of Canadian-based airline Cargojet ( CJT.TO ). He also previously held the role of Publisher and CEO of the Toronto Sun Publishing. Mr. Godfrey is a recipient of the Order of Canada and of the Order of Ontario.

Mr. Godfrey was also an active participant in multiple Canadian professional sports organizations. As the former President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, he was a member of the team that built Toronto’s SkyDome, now known as Rogers Centre, which was the first stadium to have a fully retractable motorized roof. Prior to his high-profile business career, Mr. Godfrey was a prominent Canadian politician, acting as an alderman and subsequently, Chairman of Metropolitan Toronto.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.