Cocrystal Pharma to Present at Virtual NobleCon17 Conference on January 19, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces that management will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time (11:15 a.m. Pacific time).

The live presentation will be available at www.noblecon17.com. A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available beginning January 20, 2021 on the Investors section of the Cocrystal website here.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, coronaviruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

