Mission Expanding AWS Consulting Services; Adds Rackspace Veteran Jaret Chiles as Vice President to Meet Growing Demand from Enterprises, SMBs, and Startups

Chiles will lead the restructure, optimization, and scaling of Mission’s Professional Services, Managed DevOps, and Project Management Office organizations

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Jaret Chiles has joined the company as Vice President, Consulting Services. In this role, Chiles will be responsible for the structure and performance of Mission’s Professional Services, Managed DevOps, and Project Management Office organizations.



Chiles comes to Mission with 14 years of experience at Rackspace, where he held a series of leadership roles for the managed cloud provider. Most recently, Chiles served as Senior Director, Strategic Services and Enablement, leading Rackspace’s Strategic Solutions group of cloud architects supporting professional services across AWS and other major cloud providers. Prior to that, Chiles was the Senior Director of Professional Services, where he helped steer the re-launch of Rackspace Professional Services to record growth.

Chiles is leading the launch of an updated structure to Mission’s AWS consulting services that will better serve customers’ specific cloud requirements and goals. Mission will now have three organizations reporting to Chiles: Professional Services (including both advisory and implementation capabilities), Managed DevOps, and Project Management Office. Under Chiles, Mission’s Professional Services will also feature a newly created Advisory Services team that is focused on guiding clients’ discovery and strategy development in complement to Mission’s existing world-class AWS engineering capabilities. Overall, this new organization of Mission’s AWS consulting arm will more efficiently align Mission’s cloud engineers, architects, and consultants with customer needs, sharpen Mission’s recruiting focus, and enable more granular scalability through a sustainable and industry-aligned cloud consulting model.

“Mission’s AWS consulting services match our AWS-certified experts with businesses – at any stage of their growth – who are ready to unlock the full potential of AWS,” said Jaret Chiles, Vice President, Consulting Services at Mission. “Particularly given the tremendous momentum Mission is seeing as one of the fastest-growing AWS Premier Partners delivering extensive managed AWS services and consulting, I’m excited to join Mission for its next stage and get to work making cloud goals a reality for more customers. From complete modernization projects implementing CI/CD automation, containerization and microservices, to AWS migration scoping and execution, to long-term road mapping for a future-proof cloud infrastructure, to ensuring cloud costs are (and remain) as efficient as possible, our team is second to none in delivering high-impact AWS consulting that aligns with our customers’ business and technology goals.”

“The depth of Jaret’s experience scaling cloud consulting organizations and his proven track record of success driving business growth and ensuring customer success make him an ideal addition as we expand our consulting services,” said Jonathan LaCour, Chief Technology Officer at Mission. “Jaret sets Mission up to more effectively and efficiently deliver the AWS professional services that our fast-growing customer base depends on us for, and we’re excited to welcome Jaret to the growing Mission team .”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

