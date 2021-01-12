Secure Technology Alliance Recognizes Top Member Organizations in 2020 with Center of Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance announced today the organizations receiving the 2020 Center of Excellence (COE) designation. This program recognizes an elite mix of member organizations who, each year, reach the highest level of active participation in the Alliance. These members have made outstanding contributions in the form of organization-wide leadership of time, talent and resources across a wide variety of Alliance activities in 2020.



“Our Center of Excellence program gives us the opportunity to recognize the member companies that have shown extensive dedication to the Alliance efforts in the past year,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Through council leadership and participation, sponsorships, and participation in certification programs, these companies stood out as key drivers in our success. Many of these companies are new recipients of the recognition, and this strong participation — in spite of the challenges of 2020 — is an indication that this leadership will continue into the new year.”

The companies awarded the Center of Excellence designation for 2020 are:

American Express

Exponent, Inc.*

FIS*

Fiserv*

Giesecke+Devrient

GET Group North America*

IDEMIA Infineon Technologies

NXP® Semiconductors*

Thales

Tyco Software House, part of Johnson Controls*

Visa

XTec Incorporated*

*New recipient in 2020

For more information about the Secure Technology Alliance Center of Excellence, visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/activities-center-of-excellence/.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.