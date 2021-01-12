Lawsuit for Investors in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: PGEN shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) in June 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: PGEN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In October 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Precigen, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that Precigen, Inc ., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (XON) was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas, that yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields, that due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock, that the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon, that the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, that the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



