Calibre Exceeds High-End of 2020 Production Guidance Range; 2021 Production Guidance of between 170,000 and 180,000 ounces of Gold Represents Top-Line Growth of ~30%

Q4 and 2020 Production and Sales

Q4 production of 42,573 ounces and sales of 42,334 ounces of gold, respectively; and

2020 production of 136,009 ounces and sales of 135,357 ounces of gold, respectively;

2021 Production, Sales and Cost Outlook

Gold production and sales of between 170,000 and 180,000 ounces;

Total Cash Costs 1 of between $950 and $1,050 per ounce; and

of between $950 and $1,050 per ounce; and AISC1 of between $1,040 and $1,140 per ounce.

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “The team delivered a safe and strong fourth quarter to finish the year ahead of guidance and I am grateful for their dedication and focus during an exceedingly difficult year.

Looking to the future, I am excited about the 30% production growth we expect to deliver in 2021 as we commence first ore deliveries from our Pavon Norte open-pit mine this month. With strong cash flow generation, we will be reinvesting in the business through an increased exploration budget and development of our Panteon and Atravesada underground mines, which are expected to commence ore deliveries before the end of the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In addition, we have started the technical work and expect to commence drilling later this quarter at our now 100%-owned Eastern Borosi Project. While not included as part of our August 2020 multi-year outlook, I believe the Guapinol deposit represents the next opportunity for us to deploy our ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating philosophy to generate significant value for all stakeholders.”

2020 Operating Overview



Consolidated Operating Results

Description Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 2020 Ore Milled (tonnes) 501,228 506,748 197,082 524,099 1,729,157 Ore Milled Grade (g/t Au) 2.81 3.02 2.13 2.54 2.71 Au Recovery (%) 90.9 91.6 91.2 91.8 91.4 Gold Production (ounces) 42,573 45,341 6,009 42,085 136,009 Gold Sales (ounces) 42,334 44,842 9,426 38,755 135,357

Q4 2020 Operating Results

Description Limon Libertad Ore Milled (tonnes) 120,109 381,118 Ore Milled Grade (g/t Au) 5.48 1.97 Au Recovery (%) 89.5 92.2 Gold Production (ounces) 19,006 23,567 Gold Sales (ounces) 18,872 23,463

2021 Guidance



Consolidated Gold Production/Sales (ounces) 170,000 - 180,000 Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)(1) $950 - $1,050 AISC ($/ounce)(1) $1,040 - $1,140 Growth Capital ($ million) $35 - $40 Exploration Capital ($ million) $14 - $17 G&A ($ million) $7 - $8

2021 Growth Capital: Summary/Analysis - Figure 1

2021 Exploration Capital: Summary/Analysis - Figure 2

Q4 and 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

The fourth quarter and 2020 financial results will be released after market close on February 24, 2021, and management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results and outlook in more detail.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Dial-in: +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International) Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yk6etyhw Conference ID: 9476435

The live webcast can be accessed here or at www.calibremining.com under the Events and Media section under the Investors tab. The live audio webcast will be archived and made available for replay at www.calibremining.com . Presentation slides which will accompany the conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Calibre website under Presentations, prior to the conference call.



Qualified Person

Darren Hall, MAusIMM, SVP & Chief Operating Officer, Calibre Mining Corp. is a “qualified person” as set out under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

