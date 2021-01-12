Thryv, Inc. Named G2 Leader in 13 Categories for Winter 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, has been named a leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Winter 2021 Reports. G2 is the largest tech marketplace where small businesses can discover and review technology and make more informed software purchasing decisions.

Thryv has also recently received industry recognition as a finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards; ranked Best SMS Software and Scheduling Software Company of 2021 by Digital.com; and is named in four Top 20 categories for Capterra, a Gartner company.

Thryv is pleased to announce it has earned awards as a Leader* in 13 G2 categories – the most honors it has gained in a single quarter. Thryv was named a Leader for Small Business for the fifth quarter in a row, and an overall Leader among competitors across all categories.

Thryv provides its users a multitude of capabilities on one platform, such as CRM, marketing automation, payments, online scheduling, social media management and more. This has earned Thryv the Momentum Leader award for the second quarter in a row.

The Momentum Leader award signifies that Thryv ranks among the top 25 percent of software platforms in all product categories, such as Payment Gateways. “With the recent launch of ThryvPay, the payment processing service specifically designed for service-driven businesses, we expect to continue to build momentum in the market while delivering the software features small businesses need,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing.

Other Momentum Leader categories include CRM; Marketing Automation; Online Appointment Scheduling; Online Reputation Management; Social Media Management and Local Listings Management.

In the CRM category, Thryv earned higher satisfaction scores than competitors Keap and Salesforce Essentials. Thryv also scored higher for Marketing Automation implementation than HubSpot Marketing Hub, Act-On, Keap and Pardot. This score takes into account ease of setup, implementation time and user adoption. Thryv climbed four positions for this index, compared to last quarter.

“Our dedication to providing capabilities that our customers request, paired with industry-leading technical support, is what continues to put Thryv in the leadership category,” Cantor said. “Because all G2 awards are solely determined by the reviews, sentiment and commentary from verified users, we consider these accolades some of our highest honors of the year.”

For instance, G2 verified reviewer, Kimberly Whiter, CEO for Elder Care Solutions in Roanoke, Va., said: “I’m using Thryv to invoice clients, communicate with clients, set up meetings and automatic reminders. It’s been really helpful as a nice solution for communication and seamless invoicing. It’s all very streamlined … and you just come across looking very polished. For those small business owners that don’t have a big team, especially a big marketing team, this is very, very helpful.”

Thryv’s additional G2 Winter Report 2021 Leadership categories include:

For the third straight quarter, users recognized Thryv as the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

For the third quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest to Administer Software.

New this quarter: Thryv named a Leader for Overall Best Support.

For the second quarter in a row, Thryv is named Best Estimated ROI for Small Business and Overall.

For the second quarter in a row, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption for Small Business.

For the first time, Thryv is a Leader in Overall Highest User Adoption.

For the second quarter in a row, Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.

Thryv scores as a product users are Overall Most Likely to Recommend.

*G2 categorizes software platforms into four buckets:

Leaders are rated for high customer service and dominating market presence

High performers are rated for high customer satisfaction, but low market presence

Contenders are scored with high market presence, but low customer satisfaction

Niche rankings are low in both dynamics

All G2 awards are solely determined by reviews created by verified users from confirmed businesses. Their reviews are paired with their sentiment and commentary about the software.

More Awards for Thryv

The Cloud Awards: Thryv is a finalist for The Cloud Awards 2020-21 for Best SaaS (Software as a Service) U.S. The Cloud Awards recognize excellence and innovation within cloud computing industry. The Best SaaS U.S. award goes to the best web-based software that provides services with innovative customization or solves a universal problem. Final winners will be announced by Feb. 1, 2021.

Digital.com: Thryv was named among the Best SMS Marketing Software and Best Scheduling Software for 2021. This list is based on the software features, mobile access and reporting and analytics tools. The top SMS software includes text messaging features, two-way texting, mobile keywords and contact management tools. The top scheduling software includes appointment booking, employee scheduling, alerts, calendar syncing and more. Digital.com dedicates more than 40 hours of research on 60-plus scheduling software companies to name the top 19 software companies that provide top-notch software.

Capterra Top 20: Thryv lands in Capterra’s Top 20 for Review Management, Billing and Invoices, Social Media Management and Lead Management. Capterra, a Gartner Company, provides an online platform for verified users to provide reviews based on the software they use. The Top 20 placement is based on user reviews and online search activity, which generate a list of market leaders in these categories that offer the most popular solutions.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

