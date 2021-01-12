/EIN News/ -- Troy Boutelle Joins MeMed as Vice President of Commercial in North America and General Manager, U.S.

Troy brings 20 years of top-flight sales and commercial experience as MeMed expands into the U.S. market

HAIFA, Israel, January 12, 2021 – MeMed, a leader in Advanced Host-Immune Response Technologies, today announces the appointment of Troy Boutelle as Vice President of Commercial, North America and General Manager, US. Troy will spearhead MeMed’s operations in North America from Boston, MA.

“We’re delighted to welcome Troy to our team, to establish our U.S. commercial presence. This is another step towards transforming MeMed into a global leader in the emerging field of advanced host-immune response technologies,” said Dr. Eran Eden, CEO and co-founder of MeMed.

Troy has 20 years of experience in commercial leadership roles at life science companies in the US. Prior to joining MeMed, Troy was VP of Sales and Marketing at Eurofins-Viracor where he oversaw 50% revenue growth and four product launches in 2020. Troy’s previous positions include Commercial Leader at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he led the commercial team for the Americas Microbiology business, managing a portfolio of over 4,000 products. Troy also serves as an adjunct professor at Bentley University where he teaches a course on sales and marketing.

Troy Boutelle commented: “I’m joining at a pivotal point in MeMed’s growth in the U.S. and I’m looking forward to working with the team. The MeMed Key™ platform and MeMed BV™ are pioneering technologies that will stand out on the U.S. market as having the potential to profoundly improve patient management.”

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, please visit http://www.me-med.com