SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating the Officers and Directors of SRPT, PS, RP, and PGZ; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Pluralsight, Inc., RealPage, Inc., and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.           

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) 

Barr Law Group is investigating Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On January 7, 2021, Sarepta revealed that its one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not show benefits compared to a placebo. Following this news, Sarepta stock dropped roughly 49.7%, during after-market trading, and opened at $85.00 on January 8, 2021. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) 

Barr Law Group is investigating Pluralsight, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) 

Barr Law Group is investigating RealPage, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RealPage’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: PGZ)

Barr Law Group is investigating Principal Real Estate Income Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

