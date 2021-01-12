FLAG ALERT: Half-Staff Notice for NC Flags in Honor of Former NC State Senator Marc Basnight

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday, December 29, 2020 until sunset on Friday, January 1, 2021 in honor of former NC State Senator Marc Basnight, who passed away on Monday.

Basnight was considered North Carolina's longest-serving member of the legislature, having served in the Senate 18 years, and as the Senate president pro tem from 1993 to 2010, retiring just before the 2011 term began. Basnight was a native of Manteo, NC and represented the Outerbanks' 1st District, including Beaufort, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Pasquotank, Tyrrell and Washington counties. Senator Basnight's legacy was far-reaching. Spending his time as both restaurateur and legislator, he was known for his passionate leadership, advocacy for small towns and businesses, education and research, clean water and the environment, and the ability to unite and garner bi-partisan support around big issues.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

