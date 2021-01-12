Buy a Super Tag ticket in January for chance at $2,000 for hunting, fishing adventure

Make 2021 the year of adventure with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt.

Cheyenne - Make 2021 the year of adventure with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of January to win $2,000 in license application and/or trip credits for your next hunting or fishing excursion with Worldwide Trophy Adventures.

“This monthly raffle prize is extremely exciting. After a year at home, the prospect of planning a first-class hunt with Worldwide Trophy Adventures is any hunter’s dream come true,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist.

Worldwide Trophy Adventures provides hunting and fishing trips around the world with the highest quality outfitters to ensure your greatest chance of success. The company has trips to meet every hunter and angler interests, and can help hunters obtain their dream license. The winner of the raffle has until 2026 to use credits. The only way to win is to buy at least one Super Tag ticket in January.

“The more tickets purchased, the more chances to win — both a Super Tag and the January prize,” Pauley said.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised nearly $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2020 alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.34 million.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -