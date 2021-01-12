Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Size Worth USD 14.70 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

The rising elderly populace is one of the major elements stimulating the spinal implants and surgery devices market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is estimated to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rapidly escalating geriatric population. It has been estimated that by 2050, approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Aging, among other factors, is responsible for facet joints deterioration causing many spinal disorders. Thus, the rising occurrences of spine problems in the rising elderly population is estimated to augment the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market in the projected period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, NuVasive, Inc., a prominent spine technology innovation company, announced the commercial release of a spinal implant made from titatinium, Modulus® TLIF-A, for use in the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure.

Ambulatory surgical centers provide enhanced control to surgeons in spine biologics practices than other end-users such as hospitals by permitting to create a specialist team and benefit from the ground-breaking devices to achieve the optimal treatment outcomes.

The benefit of anterior cervical fusion and decompression procedure is the eradication of unnecessary motion and offering spinal stability by eliminating damaged discs and substituting with new bones that naturally grafts with each other.

The spinal implants and surgery devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the period 2020-2027. Surging developments in healthcare facilities, the presence of an enormous patient pool, and increasing healthcare expenses in developing nations such as India and China to cater to unmet medical needs are driving the spinal implant and surgery devices market growth.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Posterior Interbody Cervical Fusion Devices Anterior Posterior Spine Biologics Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Spinal Decompression Devices Spine Bone Stimulators Invasive Non-Invasive Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Spinal Fusion & Fixation Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Spinal Decompression Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



