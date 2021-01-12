Current Press releases

Porsche achieves robust level of deliveries in 2020 Sound performance, optimistic outlook

Stuttgart . Porsche delivered a total of 272,162 new vehicles worldwide last year, just three percent below a record 2019. In this respect, the sports car manufacturer benefits from its strong global positioning. “The corona crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand – all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times."

More than 20,000 deliveries of the electric sports car Taycan Taycan deliveries totaled 20,015 in 2020 – despite a six-week stop to production just as the new model was ramping up and many markets were planning spring premieres. The Cayenne led demand at 92,860 sales, an increase of one percent compared with the previous year. Two-door sports cars were also very popular. A total of 21,784 vehicles from the 718 model lines found new owners – six percent more than in the previous year. Deliveries of the iconic Porsche 911 totaled 34,328.

Growth in Asia-Pacific and China Porsche delivered 88,968 vehicles to Chinese customers in 2020 – an increase of three percent compared with 2019. The Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East region also continued to develop positively overall: 121,641 vehicles were delivered there, corresponding to an increase of four percent compared with the same period in the previous year. Porsche delivered 80,892 vehicles in Europe and 69,629 in America.

After the robust 2020 result, Porsche is optimistic about further positive developments in 2021. “We are continuing our product offensive – our customers can look forward to it. It will include additional derivatives of the all-electric Taycan and the 911, among others. We are full of optimism and looking forward to 2021, a year that will also be characterized by unique experiences with the Porsche brand,” says Detlev von Platen.

PORSCHE AG Deliveries January - December 2019 2020 Difference Worldwide 280,800 272,162 -3% Europe 88,975 80,892 -9% Germany 31,618 26,152 -17% America 75,367 69,629 -8% USA 61,568 57,294 -7% Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East 116,458 121,641 4% China 86,752 88,968 3%

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

1/12/2021