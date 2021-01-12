Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,056,761) deaths (72,742), and recoveries (2,469,266) by region:
Central (78,286 cases; 1,511 deaths; 69,382 recoveries): Burundi (986; 2; 773), Cameroon (27,088; 451; 25,542), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,537; 107; 1,965), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (19,436; 611; 14,743), Equatorial Guinea (5,289; 86; 5,154), Gabon (9,694; 66; 9,498), Sao Tome & Principe (1,066; 17; 988)
Eastern (335,587; 6,173; 260,498): Comoros (1150; 18; 860), Djibouti (5,877; 61; 5,789), Eritrea (1,556; 6; 803), Ethiopia (128,316; 1,1994; 113,374), Kenya (98,334; 1,713; 81,101), Madagascar (18,001; 267; 17,447), Mauritius (539; 10; 514), Rwanda (9,630; 120; 6,974), Seychelles (531; 1; 278), Somalia (4,726; 130; 3,639), South Sudan (3,649; 63; 3,165), Sudan (25,027; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (37,742; 301; 12,852)
Northern (984,668; 25,939; 825,409): Algeria (102,144; 2,807; 69,212), Egypt (149,792; 8,197; 118,900), Libya (105,378; 1,589; 81,237), Mauritania (15,512; 384; 13,435), Morocco (452,532; 7,743; 424,896), Tunisia (159,276; 5,215; 117,701), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,392,400; 35,663; 1,083,599): Angola (18,193; 416; 13,872), Botswana (16,050; 48; 12,927), Eswatini (11,435; 295; 7,676), Lesotho (5,937; 85; 1,572), Malawi (8,575; 225; 5,824), Mozambique (21,939; 192; 17,535), Namibia (28,602; 261; 24,462), South Africa (1,231,596; 33,163; 966,368), Zambia (28,596; 471; 20,781), Zimbabwe (21,477; 507; 12,582)
Western (265,820; 3,456; 230,378): Benin (3,363,46; 3,222), Burkina Faso (8,082; 89; 5,845), Cape Verde (12,392; 114; 11,733), Côte d'Ivoire (23,750; 139; 22,570), Gambia (3,857; 125; 3,677), Ghana (56,230; 338; 54,631), Guinea (13,980; 81; 13,233), Guinea-Bissau (2,478; 45; 2,400), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,600; 298; 5,291), Niger (3,877; 126; 2,386), Nigeria (100,087; 1,358; 80,030), Senegal (21,533; 465; 18,357), Sierra Leone (2,834; 77; 1,983), Togo (3,957; 72; 3,614)