Use Of Artificial Intelligence For Recruitment Purposes Is Trending In The Employment Services Industry

Staffing industry analysis shows executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify recruitment processes. The recruitment process involves screening of profiles from a large applicant pool, which is time consuming. Artificial intelligence can automate this process for effective screening and assessment of candidates. Additionally, artificial intelligence powered chat bots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews as staffing industry trends. For instance, the ARYA platform by Leoforce uses artificial intelligence to analyze profiles, resumes and information on the web to screen job applicants. Olivia, a chat bot communicates with candidates through mobile platforms or social channels to schedule interviews.

The global employment services market is expected to grow from $978.72 billion in 2020 to $1193.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The employment and recruiting agencies market is expected to reach $1677.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The global employment services industry report is segmented by type into employment placement agencies, executive search services, temporary help services, professional employer organizations, by vertical into banking and financial, engineering, medical, information and technology, others, and by mode into online and offline.

