Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 16-18 (published January 11, 2021)

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Saturday, Jan. 16, through Monday, Jan. 18.

During the weekend, Minnesota residents age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing. “Ice fishing is lots of fun and is another way to enjoy the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you’re looking to start ice fishing, check out our helpful information online.”

Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page for more information about ice fishing. Additionally, the DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is presenting an ice fishing webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. During the webinar, pro angler Mandy Uhrich will teach the basics of ice fishing and demonstrate the equipment and techniques used for this winter tradition. The webinar is free, open to the public and registration is required.

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit mndnr.gov/icesafety for ice safety guidelines.