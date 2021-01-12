January 11, 2021 - MyTXCareer.com Helps Texans Find Jobs, Return to Work

Date: January 11, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-636-6994

Streamlined Jobs Website Provides Quick Access to More Than 500,000 job postings

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has launched MyTxCareer.com, a new online job search site designed to help Texans quickly register, search for, and apply for jobs available right now in Texas. There are currently more than 500,000 job postings available posted by more than 20,000 employers.

“MyTxCareer.com is another valuable resource from TWC to help Texans find the jobs they need to get back into the workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “At TWC we remain focused on connecting workers with employers quickly and efficiently.”

MyTXCareer.com provides job seekers a streamlined way to register for WorkInTexas.com, the state’s online job-matching website. This new site is ideal for new users who just need to get back to work and may not need other services or programs offered by the Texas Workforce system. The sites, which are connected, offer access to the same employers and job postings. MyTxCareer.com offers a simpler registration and layout. Users who already have a WorkInTexas.com login should use that to login to MyTXCareer.com. Employers will continue to post jobs on WorkInTexas.com.

“We created MyTxCareer.com for Texans looking to get hired quickly, but we still have the advanced job-matching and career enhancing resources available for those people who want them,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

Job searches on MyTexasCareer.com or WorkinTexas.com will satisfy the work search requirement for continued unemployment benefits, but persons receiving benefits can also use any private site, or alternatively may complete any of the activities listed at the following site: https://twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/work-search-requirements-unemployment-benefits#acceptableWorkSearchActivities

“Texas continues to remain open for business and our Texas employers are actively seeking qualified applicants,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “MyTXCareer.com is a helpful website that will match our Texas employers with the highly skilled workers needed to fill the over 500,000 open and available job positions in Texas.”

###mmh