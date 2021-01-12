New book examines the biological determinants of capitalism, socialism and income inequality

Charles L. Ladner announces the publication of ‘Inequality and Evolution’

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why has capitalism proven to be such an extraordinary success and socialism such a miserable failure? In his latest book, “Inequality and Evolution” (published by Xlibris), financial executive and published author Charles L. Ladner offers a unique analysis of the problem of inequality and a solution to this growing economic dilemma.

Through the lens of evolutionary biology, the author examines both socialism and capitalism to determine their coherence with the primary motivation of natural selection, which is the drive for survival and reproduction, otherwise known as selfishness. He finds that, to the extent that an economic system is consistent with this primitive compulsion, it is likely to be successful; but if an economic system attempts to suppress the genetic thrust of selfishness, it will likely fail. It is for this reason that socialism, on a state level always fails, while capitalism always succeeds. The historical record supports this finding.

Ladner, however, points out that capitalism has, within it the seeds, its own self-destruction. In this book, he analyzes the growth of inequality in the United States from 1979 to the present day, and proposes a radical solution of income redistribution within the framework of a capitalist system.

“The book presents a reasoned analysis of economic behavior centered on evolutionary principals, and from this derives a solution to the question of income inequality that is consistent with the capitalist model and its genetic foundation,” the author states. “The overarching concept of this book is that biological determinism will produce predictable economic outcomes that, within limits, can be modified for the betterment of humankind.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Ladner hopes that is readers will come to appreciate: (A.) That state socialism is a failed concept and that, for biological reasons, it can never, and has never, succeeded. (B.) That since 1979, U.S. government tax and regulatory policy has been heavily biased in favor of the rich at the expense of the middle class. (C.) That this economic injustice must be rectified. (D.) That solutions can be found within the framework of capitalism.

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/819169-inequality-and-evolution to purchase a copy.

“Inequality and Evolution”

By Charles L. Ladner

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781664144897

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781664144880

E-Book | 212 pages | ISBN 9781664144873

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Charles L. Ladner is a retired financial executive. He was the chief financial officer of a major international energy company for 25 years, and a director of one of America’s largest mutual fund complexes for 32 years. In addition, he serves on the boards of several educational and charitable organizations. A graduate of Notre Dame’s Program of Liberal Studies (Great Books), Ladner also holds advanced degrees from Columbia University (MBA) and Villanova (MA). In 2019, he published a theodicy titled “Reflections on Creation, Original Sin, and “Big Evil.””

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Marketing Services XlibrisUS 844-714-8691 marketingservices@xlibris.com