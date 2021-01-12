New political science book explores the threat political ignorance poses to the equality goals of the Declaration of Independence

Winston Sheekel Marsh discusses the causes of it and solutions in ‘The Tyranny of Political Ignorance’

/EIN News/ -- CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winston Sheekel Marsh highlights the cracks in American democracy, beginning with slavery and continuing to the election of Donald J. Trump as president in his new book, “The Tyranny of Political Ignorance: Cracks in the United States Democratic Armor” (published by Archway Publishing).

The book focuses on the electorate’s sustained political ignorance and how the author believes it led to the election of Donald Trump as the 45th United States President, arguably “the most politically ignorant individual ever to aspire to that lofty office.” “The Tyranny of Political Ignorance” recommends amendments to the United States Constitution to better prepare the president, congresspersons and the electorate to the demands of the democratic process. Finally, the book reassures Americans that “We the people” will eventually take control and replace an inept president with a capable individual with a mandate to restore the United States to it place of primacy on the world scene.

“I would want readers to take the threat of political ignorance seriously,” Marsh says. “Readers should also join in the call for amending the Constitution to improve the qualifications of future United States’ presidents, congresspersons and the electorate. Readers should also be reassured that ‘We the People’ is still a potent force in the United States political processes.”

“The Tyranny of Political Ignorance”

By Winston Sheekel Marsh

About the Author

Winston Sheekel Marsh grew up as a British colonist in Jamaica before the island negotiated its independence on August 6, 1962. He was an educator in the Jamaican school system more than 27 years and has always been an avid student of American history. He is a resident and citizen of the United States of America, where he has taught in colleges and high schools. He is married with six children.





