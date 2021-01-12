Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,189 in the last 365 days.

The last remnants of humanity fight for survival and an end to undead horrors

David Stanley announces the release of ‘Ironbark Creek’

/EIN News/ -- BATHURST, Australia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Stanley has been interested in zombie related things for a while. But he also wanted to twist the story by having Indigenous people be immune to becoming zombies. The idea was settled before COVID-19 came along, but this added fire to his desire to write this story. And now, he releases, “Ironbark Creek” (published by Balboa Press AU), a story about the importance of home and family, Indigenous empowerment as well as resiliency in the face of life’s' challenges.

 

The world has turned. COVID-25 has created havoc and Cathy, an Indigenous woman knows the key to survival is finding and keeping their home safe. ‘Ambos’ (their word for the ‘turned’) ravage the country while Cathy and Jack fight to build a community, all the while struggling to understand what lies beyond the trench that surrounds Ironbark Creek.

 

“It is topical with the virus called COVID-25. It is about zombies. It addresses racial issues and supports female and Indigenous empowerment,” Stanley says. “It addresses two key issues for today: A global pandemic and racial tensions in line with Black Lives Matter movement.” 

 

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Stanley replies, “A rollicking, gripping and enjoyable tail of resilience and the power of community and family over adversity.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/817519-ironbark-creek

 

“Ironbark Creek”

By David Stanley

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781504323482

E-Book | 280 pages | ISBN 9781504323499

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

David Stanley has been a nurse and midwife for over 40 years. He has taught and practiced nursing in rural and remote parts of Australia and internationally. He has an extensive academic publication history, although this is his first foray into action and adventure writing.

 

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment 


Marketing Services
Balboa Press AU
1-800-844-925
pressreleases@balboapress.com

You just read:

The last remnants of humanity fight for survival and an end to undead horrors

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.