HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 11, 2021

172 COVID-19 Cases Reported Today

DOH reports 172 new cases and no additional deaths due to coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 108 19,306 Hawai‘i 20 2,026 Maui 33 1,310 Kaua‘i 1 167 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 10 573 Total Cases 172 23,513 Deaths 0 309

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/8/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-11, O‘ahu-115, Kaua’i‘-1

Vaccine Distribution Update

Late Friday, DOH announced latest figures in the effort to receive, distribute, and administer COVID-19 vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Vaccine doses received – 91,700 Statewide

Vaccinations administered statewide – 35,000+ statewide

Details on how people age 75 and older can register for vaccinations can be expected as soon as this week. DOH continues to work with a large cross section of organizations to further define their places in Phase 1b and the number of vaccines needed to cover their workforce.

Locations and opening dates of large PODs (points of dispensing) will be announced soon.

Read the full news release: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-vaccine-distribution-update-january-8-2021/

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency:

New Coronavirus Public Service Announcement

HIEMA, in coordination with the Lt. Governor’s office, has produced and is debuting a new COVID-19 PSA for wide distribution. Legendary University of Hawai’i Women’s Volleyball Coach Dave Shoji led the Rainbow Wahine to 4 National Championships. Now he is trying to help the Aloha State mitigate the spread of COVID19 by encouraging safe practices. Check out the video on the HI-EMA YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/MBSaW738eyo

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations :

State Provides Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Update

DLIR announced that programming updates and federal funding have allowed the department to initiate benefit payments for PUA claimants that have certified eligible claims for the week ending Jan. 2, 2021. It began processing last weekend. The $300 plus-up (FPUC) is included in the payments for PUA claimants. Eligible claimants who certified claims on Sunday, Jan. 9 for the week ending Jan. 8 also had their claims processed, including the $300 plus-up, and will receive payment sometime midweek.

The department is diligently working to build additional programs within its unemployment computer system to process the other revised federal benefits and bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants. Any benefits delayed will be paid retroactively if necessary and claimants will be made whole. The DLIR will make announcements via its website, news releases, in the unemployment insurance portal, and at https://twitter.com/HI_DLIR as it implements provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill. To view more:

https://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/news/state-provides-pandemic-unemployment-assistance-pua-update/

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported two (2) inmate test results over the weekend, both of which were inconclusive. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. Additionally, 37 HCF inmates have recovered increasing the total recovered to 377 and dropping the total active inmate cases to 159. All 14 HCF staff results received were negative. There was also one (1) more HCF staff recovery. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 16 negative inmate test results. Additionally, there are zero (0) active positive inmates at OCCC as the one (1) remaining positive inmate has been medically cleared as recovered. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,057 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 8,057 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,139 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,853 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

