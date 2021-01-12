North Texas Jellystone Park™ Launches Its January White Sale

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places has a unique deal that allows campers to take advantage of huge savings while having more fun.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced the official launch of its January White Sale.

"We're offering half the price and twice the fun,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™. “You receive 50 percent off cabin or RV rental and 50 percent off resort fees (capped at three days).”

In addition, campers receive 50 percent off golf cart rental (two days or more).

“Use promo code 2xfun to take advantage of this amazing sale,” Purviance revealed, before adding, “The offer expires on Jan. 15. The offer, which requires a minimum of two nights and a max of seven nights, is for new reservations only and good for stays through Jan. 31.”

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping/”glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

“January is the perfect time to try out our bedding at North Texas Jellystone with our January White Sale,” Purviance said. “Folks on a budget who have been unable to take advantage of getting in a family staycation can now experience our camp resort at a tremendous discount.”

The activities schedules in January are still extended to all day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until noon.

“Now’s the time to get a taste of the camp resort atmosphere we have to offer minus a few of the hot weather amenities but with more than enough to do,” Purviance said.

For more information, please visit https://northtexasjellystone.com/about-us and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/

About North Texas Jellystone Park

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States