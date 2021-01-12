Centennial Bowl Evening Ramp Closures January 13-15 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime ramp closures at the Centennial Bowl interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (January 13-14) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive off and onramps will be closed from 9 p.m., January 13, until 5 a.m., January 14, in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (January 14-15) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive off and onramps will be closed from 9 p.m., January 14, until 5 a.m., January 15, in northwest Las Vegas. • The westbound 215 Beltway onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m., January 14, until 5 a.m., January 15, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for lane shifts related to roadwork related to the final phase of the Centennial Bowl. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.