NDOT Breaks Ground on $155 Million Final Centennial Bowl Phase in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) broke ground today on the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project will build-out the remaining three ramps needed to finish the system-to-system interchange that first began construction in 2015.

“This interchange will enhance traffic, mobility and motorist safety while establishing a new gateway for the Centennial area,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow. “Currently, over 107,500 vehicles daily travel the ramps and freeways at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway, and it’s only expected to grow in the future.”

The project calls for adding new direct freeway-to-freeway connections for higher travel speeds for greater efficiency and safety that also forgoes stop-and-go surface street navigation. New direct freeway connections include southbound U.S. Highway 95 to the westbound 215 Beltway; the westbound 215 Beltway to northbound U.S. Highway 95; and the eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound U.S. Highway 95.

Additionally, the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway ramp will be widened to two lanes; a half-mile section of the 215 Beltway will be expanded to a six-lane divided freeway; plus a new service interchange at the 215 Beltway and Sky Pointe Drive will be constructed with one way slip ramps to and from Oso Blanca Road. Also, the project will relocate and widen Sky Pointe Drive, connecting it from West Centennial Parkway to Azure Drive. These improvements will provide a higher degree of local connectivity that doesn’t currently exist.

In addition, a multi-use recreational trail will be added along the northside of the 215 Beltway from Grand Montecito Parkway to Tenaya Way along with several miles of new bike lanes and sidewalks. Also, Oso Blanca will be realigned linking it with Centennial Center Boulevard, and Lone Mountain Road will be widened between Tenaya Way and Rancho Drive.

“This project helps create a reliable transportation network enhancing cultural and economic opportunities in the northwest Las Vegas valley,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, who also chairs the state transportation board. “It also improves accessibility, mobility, and safety for residents and businesses.”

The project, funded by a combination of state, federal and county funds, will create nearly 1,700 direct, indirect, and induced local jobs. The Centennial Bowl, upon completion in early 2024, will be one of the state’s largest interchanges with 20 total bridges over three decks.

CLICK HERE to download a project fact sheet.